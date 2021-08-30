News

Five new Covid-19 cases recorded in Shetland

Andrew Hirst 8 hours 8 min ago 0
Five new Covid-19 cases recorded in Shetland

A further five Covid-19 cases have been recorded for Shetland in today’s official figures.

The latest update follows the 19 new cases recorded yesterday, which was the highest daily update since the outbreak around Christmas and New Year.

The recent cases have included a number related to Scalloway Primary School.

NHS Shetland’s interim director of public health Susan Laidlaw said yesterday the rise in cases was “not unexpected” and was being felt across Scotland. 

Scotland broke its record for new daily cases on three occasions in the past week. 

Dr Laidlaw urged people to take regular tests, even if not symptomatic. 

Anyone eligible, aged 16 or over, who has yet to book their test would like to is invited to call 01595 743319 or email shet.covidvaccinationscheduling@nhs.scot.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.