Five new Covid-19 cases recorded in Shetland

A further five Covid-19 cases have been recorded for Shetland in today’s official figures.

The latest update follows the 19 new cases recorded yesterday, which was the highest daily update since the outbreak around Christmas and New Year.

The recent cases have included a number related to Scalloway Primary School.

NHS Shetland’s interim director of public health Susan Laidlaw said yesterday the rise in cases was “not unexpected” and was being felt across Scotland.

Scotland broke its record for new daily cases on three occasions in the past week.

Dr Laidlaw urged people to take regular tests, even if not symptomatic.

Anyone eligible, aged 16 or over, who has yet to book their test would like to is invited to call 01595 743319 or email shet.covidvaccinationscheduling@nhs.scot.