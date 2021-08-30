Nursey forced to close as staff member awaits Covid-19 test result

A nursery in Scalloway has announced it is to remain closed today (Monday) while a staff member awaits a Covid-19 test result.

Hame Fae Hame manager Davie Sandison said on Facebook there too few staff to run the services as all those who had been in on Friday were self-isolating.

Mr Sandison said he was “really sorry it’s come to this after all we’ve been through – but we need to follow the guidance.”

The announcement came as Shetland recorded its highly daily figure for several months, with 19 new cases confirmed yesterday.

Nearby Scalloway Primary School has also recorded Covid-19 cases. However the SIC confirmed yesterday it would remain open, with “warn and inform” letters issued to all parents and staff inline with national guidance.