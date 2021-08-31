News

Calls for council to do more to tackle housing shortage

9 hours 24 min ago 0
Calls for council to do more to tackle housing shortage

Councillors have questioned whether more can be done to tackle a lack of available houses in the isles.

Robbie McGregor said that the current housing availability was “a major issue” in Shetland, at Tuesday’s development meeting.

And development director Neil Grant admitted this was “one of the big issues for our community”.

Both Mr McGregor, and councillor John Fraser, asked whether the SIC could consider asking local construction firms to build more houses “speculatively”.

Chairman Alastair Cooper said the council was already doing this to some extent – although on a very small scale.

Mr Fraser also raised the possibility of the council acting as a lender for people looking to build a house for the first time.

Council leader Steven Coutts said it was important to exercise “a word of caution”, however.

He acknowledged that housing was an important subject, but urged members to allow the SIC “to actually deliver it” – with over 400 homes set to be built over the next ten years at the Staney Hill and Knab sites.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.