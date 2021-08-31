News

New cases include more in Scalloway school, NHS says

NHS Shetland has said the 17 new cases recorded on Tuesday include more at the Scalloway school.

The school has remained open despite cases being linked there over the weekend.

Most of the new cases were a mix of contacts of existing cases, although some have been linked to travel and education settings, the health board said.

Sound Primary School said one of its pupils had tested positive on Tuesday.

Interim public health director Susan Laidlaw reassured the public the NHS was working to contain the spread of the virus.

