Shetland has recorded a further 17 cases today (Tuesday).

That takes the isles three-day total to 41 cases, after 19 on Sunday and five on Monday.

Hame Fae Hame nursery in Scalloway was forced to close on Monday as a staff member waited for the results of a test.

And children’s services director Helen Budge said Scalloway school would remain open following cases there.