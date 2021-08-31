Sound School to remain open after positive case

A pupil at Sound Primary School has tested positive for coronavirus – but the school will remain open.

Head teacher Ann-Marie Angus informed parents and carers of the case on Tuesday afternoon.

She said all close contacts of the pupil were currently being asked to self-isolate.

Shetland recorded a further 17 Covid cases on Tuesday, following five on Monday and 19 on Sunday.

Ms Angus said that Sound school would remain open in line with Scottish government guidance.

She said that any pupil not contacted by Test and Protect, as long as they have no symptoms, could continue to attend school.

“I appreciate that some parents/carers may not feel comfortable with their children attending the setting due to Covid-19,” she said.

“However, please note that as the school will be open, safely, for in-person learning”.

Ms Angus said there would be no remote learning in place, apart from those who were self-isolating and well enough to continue learning.