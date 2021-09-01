Headlines News

Accused is given 15 month sentence after ‘particularly nasty’ assault

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A man who assaulted a woman and spat at her after turning up at her door to blag a cigarette has been sentenced to a 15 month prison sentence.

John Edward Hutcheson (30) was on bail when he appeared at his victim’s door in Lerwick at 11pm on 9th April.

The woman allowed Hutcheson into her living room, but he became “irate” and began shouting.

He repeatedly spat at her face and hair, and threw a coffee table at her as she tried to leave.

Frightened, the woman sat back down on her sofa – only for Hutcheson to hold her shoulders to prevent her from getting up.

He repeatedly punched and kicked her on the head and body.

Appearing at Lerwick Sheriff Court via video-link from Grampian Prison, Hutcheson admitted carrying out the unprovoked attack.

Sheriff Cruickshank told the accused: “I’ve considered matters and given careful consideration to the Crown narration, and also what’s been presented in mitigation. This was a particularly nasty and unprovoked assault.”

The sheriff backdated the sentence to 12th April, when Hutcheson was first taken into custody. Three months of the sentence is attributed to the bail aggravation.

