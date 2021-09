Shetland Library. Photo: SIC

The Shetland Library in Lerwick has been forced to close today (Wednesday) due to staff absences.

This is because a number of staff are having to self-isolate, the SIC said.

The situation could continue “for a few days”.

Shetland Islands Council said the learning centre would still be open for public computer use.

Customers can also continue to collect requested books at the library door by ringing the bell.