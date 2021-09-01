Mobile services down for EE customers in Lerwick area
EE customers are experiencing service problems in the Lerwick area.
The problems were first reported yesterday evening and are continuing this morning (Wednesday).
According to the provider’s website, a “service problem” has been flagged in the ZE1 postcode area.
As of 10.15am, the website said: “We expect good service within 16 hours, but some fixes take a little longer.”
EE has been approached for further details.
Other providers are not thought to have been affected.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment