Nine new Covid cases

Covid-19

Shetland has recorded a further nine cases of coronavirus today (Wednesday).

That takes the isles four-day total to 50 cases.

NHS Shetland said on Tuesday that a number of cases were being linked to education settings – with known cases in Scalloway and Sound schools.

And today it said “a small number of children” had tested positive.

Most cases are being linked to contacts of existing cases, it said, and some were being linked to travel.

So far both Sound and Scalloway schools have remained open.

The Shetland Library has been closed, however, due to staff having to self-isolate.