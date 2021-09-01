News

Vaccination certificates could be required for entry to nightclubs

Vaccination certificates could be required for entry to nightclubs
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

People could be asked to provide proof of vaccination before entry to nightclubs and certain live events, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said today (Wednesday).

Speaking at Holyrood, the first minister suggested that vaccination certificates could be required for entry to nightclubs, adult entertainment venues, indoor live events with more than 500 people in attendance and outdoor live events with more than 4,000 in attendance.

She said that she would bring the matter to Holyrood next week for discussion.

If approved, it would come into effect later this month.

Proof of vaccination can already be provided in paper form, but Ms Sturgeon said that people would soon be able to get a QR code to their phone to prove they have been fully vaccinated.

She said that children and people with certain medical reasons for not being vaccinated would be exempt.

The first minister said the country needed to “turn the corner” or more restrictions could be imposed.

Over 6,100 cases were recorded on Wednesday, and she said if case rates continued to surge Scotland could surpass 10,000 daily cases shortly.

She said the “next few days will be crucial” to deciding whether restrictions need to be reintroduced.

