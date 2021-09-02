News

App will give disabled visitors to Market House ‘confidence’

A scheme to help provide disabled people with the requirements they need before visiting Market House in Lerwick has been launched.

WelcoMe is a customer service tool which supports accessible customer experiences, and enhances staff training by putting disabled people in charge of their experiences.

WelcoMe venues receive real time training and clear guidance on how to interact with customers directly related to their needs, disabilities or conditions they disclose.

Voluntary Action Shetland is based at Market House, and its executive officer Lynn Tulloch said: “It’s so important that anyone who is visiting Market House has a positive experience and this tool will enable staff to support visitors in the best way possible.”

Ability Shetland’s Stephanie Bain said of the app: “It is so important that those working in customer services understand the needs of disabled people and having this app will really help in making that possible.

“Not only is this app for staff who meet disabled people coming in to Market House, it will also give disabled visitors confidence and reduce any anxieties they may have in making that visit.

“We really hope that Market House will be the first of many organisations in Shetland to have this accessibility and inclusive tool available to people with disabilities.”

