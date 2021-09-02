Fine for man who ‘lashed out’ at police

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A man who “lashed out with his arms and feet” at a police officer trying to arrest him following a domestic incident has been left hundreds of pounds out of pocket.

Steven Allan Nicholson, 34, of Veester Hill in Sandwick, was ordered to pay £460 in fines when he appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court today.

He had previously admitted resisting, obstructing or hindering a police officer on 2nd December last year at an address in Lerwick’s Pitt Lane.

Nicholson attempted to break free and refused to be handcuffed.

He punched the officer on the head, causing injury, and attempted to bite him.

Appearing before Sheriff Ian Cruickshank, Nicholson also admitted behaving aggressively towards a woman in the lead-up to the incident, shouting and swearing.

As well as fining him, Sheriff Cruickshank imposed a 12 month non-harassment order.