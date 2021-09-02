Ness clinch reserve league title after hammering Delting

Photo: Brian Gray

Ness B have been crowned champions of the RG Construction Reserve League after thrashing Delting 4-1 on Wednesday night.

A hat-trick from Sean Ogilvie and one from Kevin Manson helped the South Mainland side over the line.

They had only needed a point from their final two fixtures to secure the title after nearest competitors Spurs and Delting played out a goalless draw last week.

It caps off a great week for Ness, after their A side won the Manson Cup against Whalsay on Saturday.

And it could get even better tomorrow if Spurs fail to beat Whalsay in the Ocean Kinetics Premier League – which would hand Ness the league crown for the first time in over 50 years.