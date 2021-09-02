News

Andrew Hirst 1 hour 7 min ago 0
Saddle up for the Rotary Club’s exercise bike challenge in aid of Prostate Scotland

Shetland Rotary Club is inviting people to show their pedal power at a charity event to fight prostate cancer.

The club, with support from Shetland Recreational Trust and the Co-op in Lerwick, is holding a static exercise bike competition on Saturday.

The bike will be set up in the Co-op car park where competitors will be invited to pay £1 to show how fast they can cover 500 metres on the bike.

“If you’re the fastest, you’ll win a month’s free subscription to a gym at a leisure centre of your choice,” said the Rotary Club’s Paul Bendix.

“So, if you think it’s you, step up on 4th September.”

The event will run from 9am-5pm. All proceeds go to Prostate Scotland.

Visit the Rotary Club or Prostate Scotland’s websites for more information.

