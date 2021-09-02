Wishart ‘deeply concerned’ by Covid passport plan

Isles MSP Beatrice Wishart has said she is “deeply concerned” by the introduction of vaccination certificates for certain events.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Wednesday that people attending nightclubs or large-scale live events will be asked to show proof of vaccination before entry – if the move is approved by Holyrood.

She said the move was necessary to stem surging case numbers across the country.

But Ms Wishart said the move “should worry us all”.

“I am deeply concerned by the first minister’s announcement of Covid passports,” she said.

“The thought of a government controlled app holding your details and acting as your passport to domestic events should worry us all.

“A passport or your freedom should not be your choice during a pandemic.

“The Scottish government can do more to encourage more people to get the Covid-19 vaccine and to take measures to ensure the health of everyone.”