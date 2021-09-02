News

Wishart ‘deeply concerned’ by Covid passport plan

4 hours 52 min ago 1
Wishart ‘deeply concerned’ by Covid passport plan

Isles MSP Beatrice Wishart has said she is “deeply concerned” by the introduction of vaccination certificates for certain events.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Wednesday that people attending nightclubs or large-scale live events will be asked to show proof of vaccination before entry – if the move is approved by Holyrood.

She said the move was necessary to stem surging case numbers across the country.

But Ms Wishart said the move “should worry us all”.

“I am deeply concerned by the first minister’s announcement of Covid passports,” she said.

“The thought of a government controlled app holding your details and acting as your passport to domestic events should worry us all.

“A passport or your freedom should not be your choice during a pandemic.

“The Scottish government can do more to encourage more people to get the Covid-19 vaccine and to take measures to ensure the health of everyone.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

ONE COMMENT

Add Your Comment

  • John Jamieson

    • September 2nd, 2021 11:59

    Did the Lib Dems raise objections when we had to produce our UK Passports as prof of identity before we could travel on the NorthLink ferries ?

    REPLY

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

Nine new Covid cases
News

Nine new Covid cases

Shetland has recorded a further nine cases of coronavirus today (Wednesday). That takes the isles four-day total to 50 cases. NHS Shetland said on Tuesday…

September 1, 2021 | 2.04pm
0
READ FULL STORY
logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.