‘Experienced’ new nurse sought for Fair Isle

NHS Shetland has advertised for an “experienced district nurse” to take on a full-time role in Fair Isle.

The new nurse will be expected to provide care to the approximate 50 island population, and any tourists visiting the isle.

A two-bedroomed traditional stone build house is available for the post holder to rent on the island.

The first interview for the role will include an “informal visit to Fair Isle”.

NHS Shetland have been looking to recruit a permanent nurse to the isle for some time, with the previous full-time nurse leaving in October 2020.

Chief nurse Edna Mary Watson said in July that temporary replacements were continually “difficult to source”.

The previous relief nurse in the isle was still in the post around 10 weeks after starting, despite initially committing to work just a month in Fair Isle.

The chief nurse said NHS Shetland had been working closely with islanders to develop a new model of healthcare provision for the future.