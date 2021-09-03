In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 3rd September) edition of The Shetland Times:
- Citizens Advice Bureau says the decision to cut universal credit by £20 will hit Shetland’s economy by around £1.3 million, and will cause the poorest in the community serious concern.
- Nearly 60 Covid cases have been recorded in the last week, with schools particularly affected – but the SIC insists its schools are safe.
- EXCLUSIVE – An artist speaks about presenting her work to the Queen of Denmark.
- A leading engineer says that inter-isles tunnels are well within the realms of possibility.
- There are plenty of pictures from last weekend’s Summer Spree and Pedal Lerwick events.
- SPORT – Full match reports from Ness’ Manson Cup win over Whalsay and Shetland’s mixed hockey inter-county victory.
