Popular Cunningsburgh cafe put up for lease

Mackenzie's Farm Shop, where the cafe lease has become available. Photo: Harper Macleod

The cafe at Mackenzie’s Farm Shop in Cunningsburgh has become available for lease.

The purpose-built cafe was completed in 2017, providing what promised to be a convenient stop-off point on the main road between Lerwick and Sumburgh.

Since then it has gained a strong reputation for its emphasis on local produce.

It occupies the east side of the building alongside the farm shop, and offers seating for 50, making it big enough to accommodate coach tours.

The business, run by Hazel and Kenneth Mackenzie of Aithsetter, was recognised with a Highly Commended Award in the Highlands and Islands Food and Drink Awards three years ago.