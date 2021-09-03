News

Testing lab ‘extremely busy’ after surge in new Covid-19 cases

Andrew Hirst 3 hours 24 min ago 0
Susan Laidlaw

Shetland’s Covid-19 testing lab has become so pressured dealing with the outbreak that the health board is now asking more folk to undertake self-swabs.

NHS Shetland’s interim director of public health Susan Laidlaw said the lab team was “extremely busy”.

Given the number of PCR tests that are currently coming through the lab we are now asking more
people to undertake self-swabs which are sent to a UK Government lab.

“We will ask people to come to the testing pod in Lerwick and do the swab in their car, which is what happens in many testing centres south.

“For those who are unable to come to the pod, a PCR swab kit will be delivered to them to do at home.

“People who are high priority and clinically at-risk will continue to receive a test carried out by the swabbing team, as before.”

Sr Laidlaw made the announcement after a further seven cases were confirmed in Shetland today (Friday)

Some of these cases are household contacts, and include young people, and others are related to travel.  
   
Dr Laidlaw said the health board was working “extremely closely” with the Shetland Islands Council and are monitoring the situation in the education settings.

She again urged people to continue following the advice on hand hygiene, face coverings and ventilation.

Lateral flow testing is still advised for all those aged 12 and over to be undertaken twice a week.

Visit NHS Inform for more information. 
You can also pick up kits locally from Test and Protect at the Greenhead base in Lerwick, and some community pharmacies and GP practices.

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

Andrew Hirst

