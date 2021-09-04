Man injured in serious collision on A970 near Gulberwick

A man has been injured after a serious crash on the A970.

Emergency services were called to a three vehicle collision near Gulberwick at around 3.30pm today (Saturday).

One witness said a vehicle ended up on its side after the crash.

A man has been taken to the Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick. It is not known how serious his injuries are.

The road was closed while police, fire and ambulance services attended to the accident.