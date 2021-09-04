News

Rotary Ride gets off to a fantastic start in aid of Prostate Scotland

Andrew Hirst 7 hours 3 min ago 0
Rotary Ride gets off to a fantastic start in aid of Prostate Scotland
Rotarians Robbie McGregor and Paul Bendix.

A charity cycle competition got off to a successful start in Lerwick this morning (Saturday)  – with fierce competition and generous donations.

Shetland Rotary Club has been inviting visitors to the Co-op to pay a pound and see if they can set the fastest 500 metre time. 

Ex-president Paul Bendix said: “It’s going alarmingly well – a lot of people have put in some very competitive times.

“People have also been very generous with their donations, even those who are not going on the bike.”

The cyclist who records the fastest time will win a month’s gym subscription. 

All proceeds from the event will go to Prostate Scotland – one of the Rotary Club;s four chosen charities for the year. 

Rotarian David Anderson, who used to run the Gilbert Bain Hospital pharmacy, said prostate cancer was an under recognised disease, which killed many men.

“It’s a silent killer,” he said.

“The number of people who have come up to us today to say I won’t cycle the bike but here’s a fiver or a tenner because they or someone they knew had prostate cancer has been quite surprising.”

Most of the participants have been folk heading to do their shopping at the Co-op.

However, Rotarian and SIC councillor Robbie McGregor also “ambushed” three fishermen who had just delivered their fish to Shetland Catch and asked them to take part.

He said he was impressed with the times they put in.

The event is running until 5pm.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.