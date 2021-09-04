Rotary Ride gets off to a fantastic start in aid of Prostate Scotland

Rotarians Robbie McGregor and Paul Bendix.

A charity cycle competition got off to a successful start in Lerwick this morning (Saturday) – with fierce competition and generous donations.

Shetland Rotary Club has been inviting visitors to the Co-op to pay a pound and see if they can set the fastest 500 metre time.

Ex-president Paul Bendix said: “It’s going alarmingly well – a lot of people have put in some very competitive times.

“People have also been very generous with their donations, even those who are not going on the bike.”

The cyclist who records the fastest time will win a month’s gym subscription.

All proceeds from the event will go to Prostate Scotland – one of the Rotary Club;s four chosen charities for the year.

Rotarian David Anderson, who used to run the Gilbert Bain Hospital pharmacy, said prostate cancer was an under recognised disease, which killed many men.

“It’s a silent killer,” he said.

“The number of people who have come up to us today to say I won’t cycle the bike but here’s a fiver or a tenner because they or someone they knew had prostate cancer has been quite surprising.”

Most of the participants have been folk heading to do their shopping at the Co-op.

However, Rotarian and SIC councillor Robbie McGregor also “ambushed” three fishermen who had just delivered their fish to Shetland Catch and asked them to take part.

He said he was impressed with the times they put in.

The event is running until 5pm.