About Andrew Hirst
I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.
VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst
RELATED STORIES
In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 3rd September) edition of The Shetland Times: Citizens Advice Bureau says the decision to cut universal credit by £20 will hit Shetland’s…
September 3, 2021 | 7.00am 0READ FULL STORY
Fantastic photos feature dolphins feeding near Noss
Photographer Ryan Leith has taken these dramatic photos of both white-beaked and Risso’s dolphins feeding in the area between Noss and Helli Ness at the…READ FULL STORY
In Pictures: The Big Summer Spree
Clickimin Leisure Centre was the place to be yesterday as the first, large open air event following the lifting of Covid restrictions took place. It…READ FULL STORY
Get Latest News in Your Inbox
Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment