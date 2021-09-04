News

Sixteen more Covid-19 cases confirmed

Andrew Hirst 5 hours 26 min ago 0
Shetland has recorded a further 16 Covid-19 cases according to the latest figures published today (Saturday)

The new cases take the isles’ total to 522 since the start of the pandemic.

Across Scotland, 6152 cases were recorded.

The recent spike has put increasing pressure on health services. 

NHS Shetland’s interim director of public health Susan Laidlaw yesterday said the Covid-19 testing lab was “extremely busy” and more people would be asked to undertake self-swabs.

The announcement came after Shetland recorded a further seven cases in Friday’s figures. 

