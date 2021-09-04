Spurs retain title after victory over Whalsay

Spurs were crowned league champions again this season.

Spurs have retained the Ocean Kinetics Premier League after a 2-1 victory over Whalsay on Friday night.

Defeat to Scalloway on Monday meant the Lerwick side had to beat Whalsay to guarantee the league crown.

Goals from Sam Maver and Josh Carroll on Friday ensured they finished a point above Ness in the league table.

The Whalsay response on Friday came through Lee Irvine.

It has been a three-way tussle for the title this season, with Ness and Whalsay running eventual winners Spurs close.