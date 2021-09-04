News Sport

Spurs retain title after victory over Whalsay

1 hour 19 min ago 0
Spurs retain title after victory over Whalsay
Spurs were crowned league champions again this season.

Spurs have retained the Ocean Kinetics Premier League after a 2-1 victory over Whalsay on Friday night.

Defeat to Scalloway on Monday meant the Lerwick side had to beat Whalsay to guarantee the league crown.

Goals from Sam Maver and Josh Carroll on Friday ensured they finished a point above Ness in the league table.

The Whalsay response on Friday came through Lee Irvine.

It has been a three-way tussle for the title this season, with Ness and Whalsay running eventual winners Spurs close.

 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.