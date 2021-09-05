Have your say on energy projects including 12 acre twin substation site in Gremista

The site of Gremista grid supply point would be similar in size to the Kergord connector station, pictured here in June. Photo: John Coutts

Views are being sought on the “Shetland Renewable Connections Project” which includes proposals for a 12 acre twin substation site on the edge of Lerwick.

SSEN Transmission is planning a series of consultation events starting next week.

The events will seek views on major changes it plans to carry out to the electricity network in Shetland to connect with windfarms, including Viking Energy, and to link with the mainland National Grid.

SSEN says the project is necessary due to the “significant renewable generation” contracted to connect to the grid in Shetland.

The new network will connect with windfarms, including Beaw Field in Yell, and Mossy Hill, near Lerwick, as well as the new converter station at Kergord.

The plans also include a new “Gremista grid supply point” (GSP), which is being developed by SSEN Transmission and SSEN Distribution at a 12 acre site behind Ocean Kinetics in the Black Hill industrial estate.

The site is roughly the same size as the converter station site currently being built at Kergord.

SSEN says the GSP will supply renewable energy to homes and businesses across Shetland. It will also supply electricity from the mainland grid via a high voltage interconnector when there is not enough wind generation to meet Shetland demand.

Planning documents lodged recently with the SIC show the GSP will include two substations, a control building and new access road, including a junction with Gremista Road.

The report also details the likelihood for construction to involve blasting.

It mentions “electromagnetic radiation may be released during operation” although it is not anticipated to “extend significantly outside the substation boundary”.

Sustainable Shetland and Save Shetland said last month the GSP represented yet another “massive development” to help satisfy the council’s “green island” vision.

SSEN said it aimed to ensure the height and size of the infrastructure would be “proportionate” to existing buildings in the Black Hill industrial estate.

It said interactive 3D modelling would be presented visualise the impact of the proposed development on the local landscape.

The public is also being asked for its views on other components of the network, including:

Overhead lines and underground cabling;

A switching station in South Yell;

The Shetland mainland to Yell subsea cable route and cable landfall locations at Burravoe and Cul Ness;

The onshore connection alignment between the Kergord and the mainland landfall at Cul Ness;

The onshore connection alignment between the Kergord , Mossy Hill Wind Farm and Gremista GSP.

Project manager Steven McMillan said: “As a responsible developer, we are keen to continue to work closely with the local community to finalise plans for these new connections.

“We encourage anyone who might be interested in finding out more to come along to one of our three face to face consultation events or join our virtual event to speak to representatives from SSEN Transmission and SSEN Distribution.

“The consultation events will present key project information and plans, as well as providing an opportunity to ask questions about the project to team members and share feedback.”

People who are unable to join one of the events or access the virtual consultations and would like to find out more about the proposals can contact community liaison manager, Sharon Powell at Sharon.powell@sse.com.

The consultation events are:

7th September – Shetland Museum and Archives, 4pm-9pm

8th September – Burravoe Public Hall, Noon-7pm

9th September – Vidlin Hall, Shetland, Noon-7pm

14th September- Virtual event, Noon-1.30pm and 5.30pm-7pm

Visit: www.ssen-transmission.co.uk/projects/shetland-renewable-connections/ to find out more.