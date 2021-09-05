Symphony orchestra to help Aith pupils record songs about climate change

BBC SSO. Photo: BBC

An orchestral tour capturing young people’s thoughts on climate change kicks off in Shetland next week.

The BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra’s ( SSO)“Song Sessions” tour begins at Aith Junior School on Wednesday before heading to the mainland.

Members of the orchestra and its associate artist Lucy Drever will help pupils devise, write, perform and record songs on the topic of climate change.

The resulting films will be shared by the BBC SSO in time for the UN’s Climate Change Conference (COP 26), being held in Glasgow later this year.

Ms Drever said: “This series of workshops is an opportunity for us all to work together and to use music as a means of exploring climate change and what the young people of Scotland think about it.

“It’s really important for us that young voices are at the centre of this project and we can’t wait to see what they come up with.”