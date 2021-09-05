Ten new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Sunday’s official figures

Shetland has recorded 10 more Covid-19 cases, according to official figures published today (Sunday).

The new cases, which follow 16 yesterday and seven on Friday, brings the isles’ total since the start of the pandemic to 532.

Across Scotland, 6,366 new cases were confirmed today.

NHS Shetland said on Friday its testing lab was “extremely busy”.

The health board said today that most of the new cases continued to be related to travel.

Younger people, who are often asymptomatic, also account for many of the new cases.

The public health team has again advised people to take regular lateral flow tests, which help detect asymptomatic cases.

Anyone showing symptoms must immediately self-isolate with their household and book a PCR test.

To book a PCR test visit the NHS website and click “Self-referral for Covid test if you have symptoms”.

Meanwhile, almost 92 per cent of eligible adults in Shetland are fully vaccinated and almost 95 per cent have received their first jab.