Four new Covid-19 cases in Monday’s official figures

Shetland has recorded four more Covid-19 cases, according to official figures published today (Monday).

The new cases, which follow 10 yesterday, 16 on Saturday and seven on Friday, brings the isles’ total since the start of the pandemic to 536.

Across Scotland, 7,065 new cases were confirmed today.

NHS Shetland said yesterday most of the new cases continued to be related to travel. Younger people also account for many of the new infections.

The health board has also advised people to take regular lateral flow tests even if they are not experiencing symptoms.