Mareel to be used as new Lerwick theory test centre

Shetland Arts' Mareel arts venue and cinema in Lerwick

Arts and cinema venue Mareel is set to take over as the new site for theory tests in Lerwick.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) confirmed that Mareel would be replacing Islesburgh as the site for theory tests in Lerwick.

That comes after a backlash to DVSA’s proposal to carry out theory tests in Yell and Whalsay only.

It later said it was looking for a new test centre in Lerwick, after previously saying it had no plans to do so.

The Mareel test centre will join new centres in Mid Yell and Whalsay.

The DVSA said that theory tests could now be booked online for the new test centres, including Mareel.