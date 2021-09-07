News

Another 100 windfarm workers expected by the end of this year

Around 100 more windfarm workers will be on site by the end of this year, according to Viking’s Aaron Priest.

He was providing an update to members of the Lerwick Community Council (LCC) on Monday, where he said around 200 workers were working on the windfarm construction at present.

That, he said, is “expected to rise to 300 by the end of this year”.

Mr Priest added that at the peak of construction there would be around 500 workers on the site.

He told members that 700m³ of concrete would be poured into the foundation of each turbine base, with roughly 72,000m³ needed for the entire windfarm.

That would also require around 30,000 tonnes of cement, he said.

