Fourteen new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Tuesday’s figures

Shetland has recorded a further 14 Covid-19 cases today (Tuesday).

The Scottish government’s official figures show the isles’ total now stands at 550 since the start of the pandemic.

NHS Shetland said most of the new reports were of family contacts of existing cases.

Interim director of public health Susan Laidlaw has again highlighted the pressure facing testing team due to the current high volumes of calls and online requests.

Anyone with Covid-19 symptoms who needs to request a test is asked to fill out the online form and self-isolate with their family.

“We will try to contact you that same day but, due to the volume of requests for tests that we are currently receiving, there may be a delay and we ask for your patience,” Dr Laidlaw said.

“If you need a test because you are a contact of a case in Shetland, our Test and Protect Team will contact you directly to organise one at an appropriate time.

“You do not have to go online or phone up. But please keep isolating.”

Dr Laidlaw said there were still several schools affected by the latest cases.

However, she said children generally have no symptoms or very mild symptoms.

Across Scotland as a whole, 5692 new cases were reported in today’s figures.

A total of 805 people are in hospital with the virus, including 77 in intensive care.