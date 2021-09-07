News

Marquee for Living Lerwick events is ‘great’

Hundreds of people enjoyed the Christmas parade. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Lerwick Community Council (LCC) has approved funding of £1,000 to go towards Living Lerwick purchasing a marquee for outdoor events.

Project manager Emma Miller explained that the marquee would be used for Living Lerwick events, such as the Christmas parade, and would allow events to take place “no matter the weather”.

Councillor Amanda Hawick described the application as “great, great, great”.

“Shetland was just blessed with things in the past, like the Johnsmas Foy,” she said.

“I think this is a great thing and I’m really supportive of it.”

Living Lerwick said the marquee could be based at one of three locations – Harrison Square, below the Fort or outside the Royal Bank of Scotland.

