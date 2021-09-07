News

Pupils ‘vexed’ after vandals attack school mural

Andrew Hirst 5 hours 9 min ago 0
The damaged mural art.

Pupils and teachers were “vexed” after discovering vandals had attacked their school mural.

The mural, which was made by pupils at Bell’s Brae Primary School to illustrate the impact of pollution on sea life, had been damaged in an attack overnight on Sunday.

Coloured tiles had been removed from the mural and scattered around the play area.

Carly Cheyney, one of the P5 teachers at the school said: “It is really, really disappointing that someone would do this, knowing that hours of pupil work has gone into designing and making the mural. 

“Needless to say we are all vexed that the pupils’ work was destroyed and that someone in our community thinks this type of behaviour is acceptable.’”

The mural, which was made by P5 pupils in 2019, was vandalised alongside the school’s Polycrub.

Shetland police said it happened sometime between 7pm on Sunday night and 8am the following morning.

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 20210906-0901.

Twitter

