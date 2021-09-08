News

Loganair to fly direct to Dundee and connect to London from 2022

Ryan Nicolson 9 hours 14 min ago 0
Folk from Shetland will be able to fly direct from Sumburgh to Dundee from May 2022.

They will also be able to fly on to London City from Dundee.

Loganair has announced the new routes as part of an enhanced schedule for next summer.

The airline said it would fly direct from Sumburgh to Dundee twice weekly from the 9th May 2022.

Passengers will then be able to travel onwards to London City.

Loganair has said that passengers will be able to use the Air Discount Scheme (ADS) for flights to Dundee and London as well.

Managing director Inglis Lyon said he was “particularly pleased” to announce the Sumburgh-Dundee-London service, which will allow Shetland passengers to connect to the UK capital.

