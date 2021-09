Shetland has recorded a further 13 Covid-19 cases in the latest official figures published today.

(Wednesday).The cases follow fourteen recorded yesterday, four on Monday and ten on Sunday.

The isles seven day tally, for the period up until Sunday, now stands at 65.

Across Scotland, 5,810 new cases have been recorded today. There were 17 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours involving Covid-19.