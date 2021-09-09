Island Larder owners warn of uncertain future for business

Photo: Dave Donaldson

The owners of the Island Larder business on Commercial Street have warned they face an uncertain future.

Magnus and Nicola Johnston wrote on Facebook that they have received a “lack of support” following Covid, saying they have been refused for several grants.

They also wrote that some customers have said they no longer shop with them because of the lack of available parking at the street.

The owners, whose business supports the reduction of single-use plastic and food waste, have also accused the SIC of not doing enough to support zero waste shops.

“What has our council done since the world woke up to plastic pollution after Blue Planet 2 in 2018?

“It has been over three years and there has been almost nothing implemented by our local council.”

The pair finished by saying they need a Covid recovery grant “not defined by tick boxes”, green business subsidies, incentives for people to make greener choices and awareness campaigns for reducing plastic pollution.

“Things have not been easy, smooth or as successful as we had hoped, but with support and financial help we know we can make it,” they wrote.