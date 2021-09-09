News

Island Larder owners warn of uncertain future for business

18 hours 40 min ago 0
Island Larder owners warn of uncertain future for business
Photo: Dave Donaldson

The owners of the Island Larder business on Commercial Street have warned they face an uncertain future.

Magnus and Nicola Johnston wrote on Facebook that they have received a “lack of support” following Covid, saying they have been refused for several grants.

They also wrote that some customers have said they no longer shop with them because of the lack of available parking at the street.

The owners, whose business supports the reduction of single-use plastic and food waste, have also accused the SIC of not doing enough to support zero waste shops.

“What has our council done since the world woke up to plastic pollution after Blue Planet 2 in 2018?

“It has been over three years and there has been almost nothing implemented by our local council.”

The pair finished by saying they need a Covid recovery grant “not defined by tick boxes”, green business subsidies, incentives for people to make greener choices and awareness campaigns for reducing plastic pollution.

“Things have not been easy, smooth or as successful as we had hoped, but with support and financial help we know we can make it,” they wrote.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.