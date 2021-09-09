Seven new Covid-19 cases in Thursday’s figures

Shetland has recorded seven new Covid-19 according to official figures published today.

The latest government figures show Shetland’s total since the start of the pandemic has now reached 570 – with 66 recorded during the latest seven day period.

Neighbourhood analysis of the latest cases shows most were in Central Shetland and Lerwick South, which each recorded 15 in the week up to 6th September.

Across Scotland, 6,836 new cases have been recorded in today’s figures.