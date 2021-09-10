In this week’s Shetland Times

News ST Online

Andrew Hirst 13 hours ago
The Shetland Times, 10th September 2021
In today’s (Friday, 10th September) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • EXCLUSIVE: The DVSA has been slammed as “completely dysfunctional” after it emerged some Shetlanders are having to sit their theory tests in Aberdeen – despite three test centres being opened locally.
  • Mixed response as renewable energy projects are explored at consultation events.
  • Food producers and hauliers fear the lack of freight transport is “fast becoming a crisis”.
  • A poignant memorial to the seafarers who lost their lives at sea was officially unveiled at a special ceremony to coincide with Merchant Navy Day.
  • It was a feast for film-lovers at Mareel as the Screenplay festival returned.
  • SPORT – Spurs retained the Ocean Kinetics Premier League after a battling victory over Whalsay.
