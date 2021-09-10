In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 10th September) edition of The Shetland Times:
- EXCLUSIVE: The DVSA has been slammed as “completely dysfunctional” after it emerged some Shetlanders are having to sit their theory tests in Aberdeen – despite three test centres being opened locally.
- Mixed response as renewable energy projects are explored at consultation events.
- Food producers and hauliers fear the lack of freight transport is “fast becoming a crisis”.
- A poignant memorial to the seafarers who lost their lives at sea was officially unveiled at a special ceremony to coincide with Merchant Navy Day.
- It was a feast for film-lovers at Mareel as the Screenplay festival returned.
- SPORT – Spurs retained the Ocean Kinetics Premier League after a battling victory over Whalsay.