Young footballers put five past Orkney to win junior inter-county

Photo: Brian Gray

Shetland beat Orkney 5-2 at the Gilbertson Park on Friday afternoon to win the football junior inter-county.

The blues led 2-1 at half-time, but were pegged back to two-each almost immediately after half-time.

But Shay Regan put Shetland back in front soon after and they rarely looked back from there.

Shetland dominated much of the second-half, although Orkney also had numerous chances in an end-to-end clash.

The home side were able to see out the game comfortably though to win this year’s inter-county match.

See Shetland’s second goal below:

