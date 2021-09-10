Young footballers put five past Orkney to win junior inter-county
Shetland beat Orkney 5-2 at the Gilbertson Park on Friday afternoon to win the football junior inter-county.
The blues led 2-1 at half-time, but were pegged back to two-each almost immediately after half-time.
But Shay Regan put Shetland back in front soon after and they rarely looked back from there.
Shetland dominated much of the second-half, although Orkney also had numerous chances in an end-to-end clash.
The home side were able to see out the game comfortably though to win this year’s inter-county match.
See Shetland’s second goal below:
