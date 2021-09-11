Life in Shetland News

Incredible finds among caves of Fair Isle

17 hours 5 min ago 0
The beadlet anemone on the floor of South Haven cave, Fair Isle. Photo: Graham Saunders

Divers have documented the hidden life of many of Fair Isle’s remote sea caves for the first time.

A squat lobster and a closed beadlet anemone in Diamond Cave, Fair Isle. Photo: Graham Saunders

Marine surveys documented around 70 caves on the island, with dive teams battling weather conditions to carry out full biological surveys of four caves.

These included a spectacular 200 metre-long cave on the west of the island known as Diamond Cave.

Stunning images from beneath the waves show the characteristic sea cave habitats and species discovered, including corals, sponges and seasquirts.

The data gathered will help to map the sea caves around Fair Isle in more detail and increase knowledge about habitats and species, as well as sea caves around Scotland’s coastline more widely.

Starfish hanging on to a mat of colonial baked-bean sea squirts in Diamond Cave, Fair Isle. Photo: Graham Saunders

The surveys were commissioned by NatureScot and carried out by a team of divers from Heriot-Watt University.

