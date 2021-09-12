Group behind new war memorial in Quarff to hold October exhibition

From left: Laurence Tait, Graham Malcolmson, Linda Fox (all Quarff War Memorial Group) with Eileen Brooke-Freeman from the Cunningsburgh History Group.

The Quarff War Memorial Group will hold an exhibition and Sunday teas in the Quarff Hall at the beginning of October.

A small committee was set up after the condition of the derelict church in Quarff deteriorated to such a state that the SIC had to close off access to the Second World War memorial in the church yard.

The group has overseen work that will see the original plaque removed from the church wall and mounted on a new purpose built memorial in the new part of the kirk yard.

An additional plaque, commemorating those lost in the First World War, will also be mounted onto the new memorial.

The group are holding an exhibition at the Quarff Hall on Sunday, 3rd October, which will include a hand painted memorial recording the names of church members lost in the First World War, which will go on permanent display on the hall.

Anyone with pieces of memorabilia, artefacts or photographs which are of Quarff interest and relevant to either the First or Second World War should contact the group if they would like it to be used in the exhibition.