Miller named project manager for Tall Ships event

September 14, 2021 0
Miller named project manager for Tall Ships event

Emma Miller has been named project manager for the upcoming Tall Ships Races visit to Lerwick in 2023.

Ms Miller runs Réalta Events Management as well as being project manager for Living Lerwick.

She said she was “very proud and excited” to be asked to lead the delivery of the event.

“After the last 18 months we all need something to look forward to and this will undoubtedly be a positive and much anticipated event in our community which will be remembered for many years to come,” she said.

Tall Ships Ltd chairman Malcolm Bell said they were delighted to welcome Ms Miller to the role.

Lerwick will host a four-day festival when the races visit between 26th-29th July 2023.

