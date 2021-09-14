Shetland flare amnesty called

Domestic use flares can be handed in to be safely disposed of

Shetland Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre have organised a distress flare amnesty so that private boat owners can dispose of unwanted, out-of-date and damaged flares.

HM Coastguard Shetland will be accepting marine flares for safe disposal on Wednesday, 15th September between 10am and 6pm, at the entrance to the Staney Hill Quarry, Lerwick.

Errol Smith, Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre Commander at Shetland Coastguard, said: “We are delighted to be hosting this flare amnesty event and are proud to provide this service to members of the local community.

“The collection and disposal of these items, which are potentially dangerous, is incredibly important to public safety and it should be remembered to never point a flare at yourself or others.

He added: “Public are asked to ensure that any flares are packaged securely in a cardboard box or other approved container for transportation to the site.”

On arrival at the site members of the public should wait in their vehicles for a member of the HM Coastguard team to approach and collect their flares. A face covering should be worn and social distancing measures observed to protect individuals and the coastguard staff.

The amnesty is for private boat owners and non commercial fishing vessels only and not commercial vessels who should seek advice from agents and suppliers.

Please contact Shetland Coastguard on 01595 692976 if you require any further information.