Shetland’s daily Covid positive case number drops

Stuart Prestidge September 14, 2021
Four new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in Shetland as revealed in the latest NHS Scotland figures, half the number of yesterday.

The seven day rolling total for Shetland cases between the 5th and 11th September is 64.

Across Scotland 3,375 new cases were confirmed today, Tuesday, 14th September. There were 21 reported deaths, 89 people remained in intensive care and 1,064 people remain hospitalised

Today’s data follows IT issues yesterday which, the Scottish government announced,  likely underestimated the total cases on Monday, 13th September.

All affected data has been included in today’s report.

