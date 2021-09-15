News

Man found with cannabis plants avoids jail sentence

22 hours 2 min ago 0
Man found with cannabis plants avoids jail sentence
Lerwick Sheriff Court/. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

A 37-year-old man who admitted supplying cannabis and diazepam avoided a jail sentence at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Barry Dutton, of Bank Lane, Lerwick, pleaded guilty to supplying the class B drug between 8th June and 20th November 2019.

He also admitted supplying the class C drug between 8th June and 3rd December 2019.

The court heard last month that ten “well developed” cannabis plants were found at his address, while a package of 200 10mg diazepam tablets addressed to him was intercepted at Lerwick Post Office.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said on Wednesday his client was “aware of the possibility” of a custodial sentence.

But he asked Sheriff Ian Cruickshank to consider an alternative.

Sheriff Cruickshank said though the offences were “serious”, he decided instead to place Dutton under supervision for two years.

Dutton will also have to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months, and attend drug screening tests if requested to do so.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.