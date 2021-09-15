Man found with cannabis plants avoids jail sentence

Lerwick Sheriff Court/. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

A 37-year-old man who admitted supplying cannabis and diazepam avoided a jail sentence at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Barry Dutton, of Bank Lane, Lerwick, pleaded guilty to supplying the class B drug between 8th June and 20th November 2019.

He also admitted supplying the class C drug between 8th June and 3rd December 2019.

The court heard last month that ten “well developed” cannabis plants were found at his address, while a package of 200 10mg diazepam tablets addressed to him was intercepted at Lerwick Post Office.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said on Wednesday his client was “aware of the possibility” of a custodial sentence.

But he asked Sheriff Ian Cruickshank to consider an alternative.

Sheriff Cruickshank said though the offences were “serious”, he decided instead to place Dutton under supervision for two years.

Dutton will also have to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months, and attend drug screening tests if requested to do so.