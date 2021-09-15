Nesting and Girlsta Up-Helly-A’ next to be called off

The 2022 Nesting and Girlsta Up-Helly-A’ festival has been cancelled.

The festival will be pushed back again to 2023.

Its committee said they felt it was “unviable” to hold a festival next year, due to the ongoing issues related to the Covid pandemic.

“It is hoped that the festival will be able to return in 2023 and the committee and jarl elect look forward to hosting a safe an enjoyable Up-Helly-A’ when possible.”

That follows the cancellation of events in Lerwick, Scalloway and Bressay.