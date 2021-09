Shetland has recorded a further 13 cases of Covid-19, the latest NHS Scotland figures show, over three times the number reported yesterday.

Just four cases were recorded yesterday.

The seven day rolling total for Shetland cases between the 6th and 12th September is 63.

Across Scotland 4,917 new cases were confirmed today, Wednesday, 15th September. There were 30 reported deaths, 91 people remained in intensive care and 1,079 people remain hospitalised