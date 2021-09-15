News

Surprise at long wait for Aberdeen court date

September 15, 2021 0
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Photo: Bill Harrison/Geograph.com

A man who pleaded not guilty to assault charges will have to wait until April 2023 to go on trial in Aberdeen.

Defence agent Tommy Allan tendered the plea on behalf of 47-year-old William Alexander Mays at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

But there was surprise in the court room when Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said the earliest available date provided by Aberdeen Sheriff Court for the trial was 17th April 2024.

The Scottish Court and Tribunals Service later clarified this was an error – and Mays would go on trial in April 2023 instead.

The offences relate to incidents between May and October 2018 – meaning it will be almost five years between the offences and the trial date.

Mr Allan said he was not expecting the case to “go into another year”.

Sheriff Cruickshank said he had “no power to do anything” about the delay, and he added there was “no fault on the part of the Crown” either.

Bail was continued for Mays until the trial date.

