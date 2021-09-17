In this week’s Shetland Times

News

1 hour 38 min ago 0
In today’s (Friday, 17th September) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • A 43-year-old father hospitalised with Covid has urged everyone who can to get vaccinated – after he originally chose not to have the vaccine.
  • Charity fundraiser Karen Penny said it was “wonderful” to be back in the isles to complete her 11,000 mile coastal trek of Britain, almost 20 months after she was last in Shetland.
  • One councillor has said islanders should be prioritised when making ferry bookings at short notice, while there are hopes freight issues could be resolved with a new ferry.
  • Shetland Charitable Trust has said it will increase its spending by £3 million next year after an unexpected rise in its investments.
  • ARTS – Shetland Arts literature festival, Wordplay, gets underway.
  • SPORT – Match reports from the hockey league, junior inter-county football and Scalloway’s win over Stromness.
